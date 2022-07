Ganderbal: A minor girl among two people received burn injuries after a fire broke out in a residential house in Yachihama village of Ganderbal district on Saturday.

An official said that fire broke in the house of Abdul Majeed Bajad after LPG cylinder leakage.

He said that in the fire incident Abdul Majeed Bajad and his 8-year-old daughter namely Nasreena received burn injuries.

He said that the injured were brought to SDH Kangan and fire was also brought under control by locals—(KNO)

