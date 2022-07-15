10 Covid cases in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh’s Covid-19 tally increased to 28,558 on Thursday as 10 more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.
All the new cases were detected in Leh which has seen a spurt in Covid infections over the last two months, taking the active cases in the district to 49, they said.
A total of 3,355 people, including 1,547 air travellers, were screened for COVID-19 in Leh and Kargil districts on Wednesday, they said.
Twelve patients recovered from Covid in Leh in the last 24 hours, the officials said.
—PTI

 

