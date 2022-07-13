Teenager drowns in Nallah Madumati in Bandipora, rescue ops on

Bandipora: A 15-year-old boy has drowned in Nallah Madumati near Goiwar area of Sonerwani in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late last evening even as rescue operation has been launched to trace his body.

An official said that the boy had drowned in the Nallah last evening, while the matter was reported to the police today morning.

He said that rescue teams including SDRF, police and army have been pressed into service to trace the body of the missing boy.

He said that they have also requested KGHEP authorities to cut the flow of water that goes down stream in Nallah Madumati, so that rescue operation is carried out smoothly.

The official said that further details will be shared accordingly—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print