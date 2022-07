SRINAGAR – A Assistant Sub-Inspector was was killed while two others were injured as Militants on tuesday fired upon police Naka at Lal Bazaar area of Srinagar district.

A top police officer said that militants attacked police Naka at Lal Bazaar. In this incident one ASI identified as Mushtaq Ahmad was killed while as two others received bullet wounds.

Both the injured were shifted to nearby hospital immediately for treatment. More details awaited.

