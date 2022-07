Srinagar: A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted to death at his home in Saderkoot Payeen in Bandipora district, officials said.

They said that Irshad Ahmad Dar received a strong electric jolt this afternoon. He was removed to a nearby health facility, where he was declared as brought dead on arrival.

A police official has also confirmed death of the boy in saderkoot .

