55-year-old man killed after landslide hits his house in Poonch

Poonch: A 55-year-old man was killed while his other family members had narrow escape after a landslide hit his Kacha house in Bandikamakhan area of Mandi in Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

They said that the incident happened during night and the man, Abdul Karim Mir (55) was sleeping inside his kacha house. While HE died on spot, the other family members had a miraculous escape.

A police officer said that soon after getting the information, a police party was rushed to the spot. (GNS)

