Rains lash most parts of J&K, minimum temp drops

Srinagar: Amid fresh rains, minimum temperature at most places in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a drop on Thursday even as the weatherman has forecast light to moderate showers in next 48 hours.

A meteorological department official said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Kathua received 39.2mm of rain followed by 17.2mm in Kupwara, 15.2mm in Batote, 5.2mm in Banihal, 5mm in Jammu, 4.8mm in Katra, 0.8mm in Pahalgam, 0.4mm in Gulmarg and 0.3mm in Bhaderwah.

He said Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 21.3°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was around 2.9°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 19.1°C against 19.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.3°C against 15.1°C previously and was 3.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, while Kokernag recorded a low of 17.5°C which was against 17.6°C last night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, he told GNS. World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.0°C against 12.4°C and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 17.1°C against 19.0°C on previous night which was 2.9°C more than usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.7°C, 1.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 18.2°C, Batote 19.0°C, Katra 24.0°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 19.3°C, the official said. The MeT department has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain in plains of Jammu mainly during morning hours and scattered light to moderate rain in Kashmir on July 8 and 9 (60-70% chance).

“Rain on upper catchments when combined with river, stream often generate flash flood, mudslide, landslide etc. Please stay updated / cautious and stay away from fast running streams, especially during rainy period,” he advised, adding, “This is an Advisory for general public & all concerned & not a warning.” (GNS)

