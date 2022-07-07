Missing since July 04, man’s body recovered from Jhelum in Baramulla

Baramulla: The body of a man was recovered from river Jhelum near Khadiniyar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, a few days after he went missing from his home.

An official said that the body was found by locals in river Jehlum near Khadiniyar area, who later informed the police.

He identified the deceased as Javid Ahmad Lone of Jal Sheeri Baramulla, who was missing since 4 July.

The official said that the body has been sent to hospital for medico-legal formalities and will be handed over to his relatives for last rites.

He added that further investigation has been started in this regard—(KNO)

