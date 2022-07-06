Trucks carrying essentials to be facilitated on Sgr-Jmu highway on priority: Div Com

Seeks cooperation from stakeholders, asks them to WhatsApp vehicle details

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to facilitate hassle-free movement of perishable and essential commodities laden vehicles on NH44.

On the occasion, the Div Com said that the traffic police shall facilitate movement of vehicles of fruit, vegetable and sacrificial animals on priority.

Various fruit associations besides mutton and poultry dealers were directed to coordinate with administration for diversion of loaded vehicles through NH44 so that the trucks carrying essential and perishable products are given priority to ply on NH44.

They were asked to contact WhatsApp number-9469807526 of the Divisional Traffic Control Room established for diversion of vehicles through NH44.

The Div Com directed that all Oil and LPG tankers besides FCI empty vehicles shall ply through Mughal Road.

Moreover, he directed that drivers of all eight to ten tyre loaded vehicles shall ensure movement through Mughal road.

While reviewing Eid arrangements, Div Com directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and officers of Sheep Husbandry and Animal Husbandry departments to ensure availability of sufficient numbers of sacrificial animals to the people.

He asked Director Sheep Husbandry to motivate local tribal people to supply large numbers of livestock on Eid so people do not face dearth of sacrificial animals.

He directed officers to ensure that sufficient quantities of sacrificial animals are available at sale sites established by District Administration Srinagar and FCS&CA.

Moreover, he asked SMC to collect skins of sacrificial animals in the city while ULB was asked to collect skins in all forty municipalities for proper disposal.

Div Com said that due to Covid restrictions in the previous couple of years people faced difficulties, so now people will celebrate Eid ul Adha with enthusiasm.

He further asked the enforcement teams to ensure healthy sacrificial animals are available and asked them to monitor rate and weight.

Further, Div Com directed to conduct market checking and ensure that meat and poultry besides other essentials are available in the market.

The meeting was attended by DIG traffic; Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Commissioner SMC; Officers of Legal Metrology, Sheep Husbandry, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs besides CE Mughal Road, AC Food Safety and Supplies, Tehsildar Waqf Board; members of various Fruit associations and poultry and mutton dealers.

