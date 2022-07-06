7 Persons Injured in Road Mishap Along Srinagar-Jammu Highway in Banihal

Srinagar: At least seven persons were injured after a vehicle they were on board fell into a gorge near Tulbagh Kharpora along Srinagar-Jammu highway in Banihal area of Ramban district this morning.

Local sources said that a Tavera vehicle bearing registration number JK01AP 5877 enroute to Srinagar from Jammu skidded off the road near Tulbagh Kharpora (MS 187.1), purportedly due to overspeeding, and fell into a gorge, resulting in injuries to seven persons.

The injured persons, the sources said, were rescued and evacuated to SDH Banihal by NGO Banihal Volunteers, Army’s 12 RR (ROP), locals and Police.

The injured persons have been identified as; Hafiza Begum, daughter of Mohd Yousuf, resident of Sher Bibi; Shakeela Bano, daughter of Mohd Abdullah, resident of Sher Bibi; Shazia Bano daughter of Mohd Abdullah, resident of Sher Bibi; (Driver) Abid Ahmed Dar, son of Ghulam Mohd Dar, resident of Nishat Srinagar; Jahanger Ahmed son of Ab Lateef, resident of Cheka Sarbagni Ramsoo; Aliza Bano daughter of Mohd Yousuf, resident of Sher Bibi and Farooq Ahmed son of Ab Lateef resident of Sarbagni Ramsoo.

Among the injured, Shakeela Bano, Shazia Bano and Aliza Bano were referred to GMC Anantnag for advanced treatment. (GNS)

