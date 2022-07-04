Traffic Police advisory for tourists, yatris, trucks

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for tourists, yatris, and truck movement to inform about travel timings and travel restrictions for NH-44.

According to the advisory issued by the IGP Traffic Police, empty tankers and trucks up to 10 tyres shall ply via Mughal Road towards Jammu. Loaded trucks up to 10 tyres including those loaded with fresh perishable items shall preferentially use Mughal Road towards Jammu, it said.

The timings of Mughal Road have also been increased from 7am to 4pm, for the present, subject to the daily assessment by Traffic authorities.

The advisory further said the movement via NH-44 the trucks with more than 10 tyres shall ply via National Highway-44. Trucks with more than 10 tyres loaded with fresh perishable items should reach Jakheni Naka/ Qazigund Naka before 2pm. These trucks shall be parked separately and shall be given preference when traffic is released, it said.

It said the movement of Yatris/ Tourists in Kashmir Valley other than via Yatra Convoys are advised to travel in Kashmir Valley only between 7am to 6pm and must plan their travel so as to reach their destination within this time period.

“In case the Yatris/ Tourists fail to reach their destination within the stipulated time, i.e., by 6pm, the security forces shall make such Yatris/ Tourists halt for the night at the nearest lodgement centre,” the advisory reads.

