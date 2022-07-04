Shehjaar Cultural Forum holds cultural event amid Gogaldara forests

Budgam: A one day cultural event was held by Shehjaar Cultural Forum on Sunday in the woods of Gogaldara valley on the outskirts of Budgam district.
The poets and literary figures of the countryside explained the importance, need and promotion of Kashmiri Language through their speeches and poems.
The event was presided over by poet and President of Shehjaar Cultural Forum Poshker Dr Ghulam Mohammad Shadab. Leading writer, poet and cultural activist Abdul Aziz Batab delivered the keynote address. The event was attended by a large number of poets who recited their poems on the occasion.
The event was attended by Ghulam Ahmad Muztar, Ghulam Nabi Shah Parvaz, Ghulam Mohammad Dar Masroor, Mehrajuddin Kirmani, Mehrajuddin Kandoori and many other persons.
Kirmani in his speech asked the audience to promote the mother tongue in their homes and subsequently in their societies where they live in.
He said that the Kashmiri language in countryside need to be preserved to safeguard our centuries old culture.
The programme ended at 4pm with the concluding words of Mohammad Amin Dar.
