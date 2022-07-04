Proper security arrangements in place for Yatra: LG

Srinagar: Proper security arrangements are in place for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, amid reports of a higher threat perception for the pilgrimage.

He said the administration and the people of the union territory have joined hands together to make the yatra a safe and successful event.

“Security forces have coordinated in a better way and I can say that one of the best arrangements regarding security are in place (for yatra) and by the grace of God, everything is going on well,” Sinha told reporters here.

Security agencies have flagged a higher threat perception for this year’s yatra. Three-tier security arrangements have been put in place with the deployment of more personnel on the routes leading to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

Yatris who have come from different parts of the country are satisfied with the arrangements and the way the people have welcomed them, they have kept their tradition alive, Sinha said.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come for the pilgrimage this year, he said everyone who wants to come will be welcomed.

“Whether he (PM) will come or not, I cannot say anything on that, but we should keep in mind that if any VIP comes here, the yatris should not face any inconvenience. Our focus is on yatris — a common man who comes because of his faith,” the Lt Governor said.

To a question about the number of pilgrims who have visited the holy cave so far, Sinha said, “I think the numbers are over 50,000 and it is increasing continuously.”

In response to a query about trucks carrying essentials as well as tourists facing difficulties on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to the yatra, he said the administration is trying to improve the situation.

“There is a marked improvement. We are trying to facilitate (trucks carrying) perishable goods, and tourists as well. Traffic will also move in the right manner. A directive has been passed that fruits and vegetables exported from here are allowed smoothly. The only thing to be kept in mind is that when the batch of yatris passes, they will be stopped briefly and allowed afterwards,” Sinha said.

—PTI

