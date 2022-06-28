Two non-local labourers die after falling off roof in Pulwama

Pulwama: Two non-local labourers died after falling off roop of cold store of SIDCO in Lassipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said here on Tuesday.

An official said that two persons fell off from the roof of cold store of SIDCO late last night and they were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

He identified the duo as Ladau Kumar(18) son of Sukhari Kumar and Jugal Kumar (25) son of Kamal Kumar—both residents of Siwan Bihar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation—(KNO)

