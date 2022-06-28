Biker Dies In Sumbal Road Mishap

Bandipora: A young motorcyclist died in a road accident in Rakhi Asham area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district this afternoon.

official sources said that a bike rider identified as Adil Ahmad Dar, son of Ab. Ahad Dar, a resident of Haritar village of Sopore, lost control over the motorcycle, which he was riding, resulting into on-spot death of the youth.

Moreover, the dead body of the deceased has been brought at CHC Sumbal for the completion of medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and have initiated proceedings under relevant sections of law.

