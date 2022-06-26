General Lok Adalat held across J&K

15,357Cases resolved, Rs. 6.33Crore settled
SRINAGAR: As a part of the calendar of activities for the year 2022 framed by J&K Legal Services Authority, a General Lok Adalat was organized throughout the U.T of J&K, today under the patronage of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh & Patron-in-Chief J&K Legal Services Authority and under the dynamic guidance of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority inaugurated the General Lok Adalat in District Court Complex Srinagar. Thereafter, Justice Magrey, inspected different benches of the National LokAdalat in District Court Complex to have first-hand information about the cases being taken up and disposed of in the LokAdalat.
As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 19,095cases taken up by 93 Benches in the day long Lok Adalat at various courts across the UT of J&K, 15,357Cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 6,32,79,307/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases.
Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, M. K. Sharma, thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSA’s, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies & banks, staff of the courts & Legal Services Institutions & litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.