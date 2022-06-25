Highway Reopens For Traffic After 4 Days, Mughal Road Closed

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened for one-way traffic after four days closure while Mughal road was closed due to landslide on Saturday.

“Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road is through for vehicular movement,” traffic department said in a statement issued here.

It said stranded vehicles on highway will be allowed to move to their destinations.

Meanwhile, Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian district, was blocked due to landslide at Manasar Morh.

SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed said that landslide occurred early morning. He said efforts are underway to clear the road. (GNS)

