HC orders for status-quo on plea challenging closing of schools on state land

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered for maintaining the status quo on a plea filed by petitioners challenging the closure of schools functioning on State or Kahcharai Land.
The High Court in an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir News Service (KNS) stated that status-quo shall be maintained till the next date of hearing.
The court observed that the closing of schools has serious consequences and may adversely affect the petitioner schools. “Therefore, the instant petition.”
It observed that after hearing learned counsel for the petitioners, the court is satisfied that the petitioners have prima facie made out a case for ad-interim relief at this stage.
“In the meantime, subject to objections to be filed by the respondents and till the next date of hearing, status quo, as on date, shall be maintained,” court said.
It stated that the case is listed on July-18 for hearing.
