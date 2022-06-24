Kupwara man killed in hit and run case in Srinagar’s Rajbagh

Srinagar: A man was killed in a hit and run case in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Friday morning, official sources said here.

Official sources said that a 36-year-old man identified as Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Dragmulla Kupwara was killed when an unknown vehicle hit him in Rajbagh.

They said that the man was critically injured and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, local police have registered a case in this regard and investigation was underway to trace the vehicle—(KNO)

