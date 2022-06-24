Closing of Schools Functioning on State Land: High directs for maintaining status-quo

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered to maintain status quo on a plea filed by the petitioners against closing of schools functioning on State or Kahcharai Land.

The High Court in an order, after hearing learned counsel for the petitioners, the court is satisfied that the petitioners have prima facie made out a case for ad-interim relief at this stage.

The court stated that subject to objections to be filed by the respondents and till next date of hearing, status quo, as on date, shall be maintained.

It further stated that the case is listed on July-18.

Notably, authorities had directed concerned CEOs to stop schooling ul all those private schools that were functioning from state land or Kahcharai—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print