Aadhaar linked birth registration to be fully implemented in J&K: Pr Secy Health

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority India (UIDAI), Bhawna Garg today jointly chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to discuss the Issues of Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) in Hospitals through Civil Registration System (CRS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary Information Technology, Principal GMC Srinagar, Additional Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Project Manager, UIDAI, Srinagar, Director, Health Services, Kashmir, OSD, Health & Medical Education Department. Director, Census Operations, J&K, Director General, Economics & Statistics, J&K, Director General, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, Principal GMC Jammu/Anantnag/Baramulla/Rajouri/Doda/Kathua, Director Health Services Jammu and other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

While speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary directed concerned officials to make coordinated efforts for full implementation of Aadhaar linked birth registration (ALBR) and civil registration system (CRS) in Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed on completion of all the technical formalities for successful implementation of the program and directed them to follow the case with the Registrar General of India for making the portal available and accessible in JK at an earliest.

He enquired about the status and progress of constituent programs like training of staff, empanelment of Registrar of Births, procurement of necessary equipment and identification of staff to be trained for the task.

He advised the officials to start training the manpower so as the entire process becomes fully operational in Jammu and Kashmir within the set timelines. He directed the officers to ensure that the required infrastructure is put in place and any gaps should be projected before the UIDAI. He also directed the officers to cover all associated hospitals, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs and private hospitals under the scheme.

During the meeting Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India gave a brief about the process and benefits of the ALBR and CRS, saying the programs will quickly provide a unique identification to newborns.

She elaborated that ALBR is the Aadhar linked birth registration at the time of child birth and its integration with the national platform of Civil Registration System (CRS) would make the process of birth registration instant and hassle free.

The meeting further deliberated upon the ways and means of making this process effective besides discussing about maximising the benefits by identifying all the commonly utilised delivery points. It also discussed smooth and speedy implementation of CRS here which would eventually help in successfully implementing this program.

