Body of tourist guide, drowned in Tarsar Lake in Pahalgam, retrieved: Officials

Srinagar: Body of local tourist guide, who drowned in Tarsar Lake In Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Wednesday was found at Lidderwath area of Pahalgam today, even as efforts were on to retrieve body of the drowned tourist, officials said here.

An official said that body of Shakeel Ahmad, a tourist guide of Gagangeer area of Ganderbal, who had drowned while trying to save tourists yesterday, was recovered at Lidderwath today, while operation was going on to locate body of drowned tourist.

Notably, the incident happened at Tarsar Lake in Sikwas area of Pahlgam, when a group of 13 tourists including three local guides were on way for sight-seeing on Wednesday.

Officials said that when tourists along with guides were walking nearby the lake, a tourist guide along a tourist identified as Dr Mahesh from Uttarakhand drowned due to high flow of water in the Lake while rest of them got stuck there—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print