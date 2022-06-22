One Covid death, 25 cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid death was reported in Jammu while 25 fresh cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, an official bulletin said.
It said that 19 cases were detected in Jammu division and six in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 454545.
Moreover, eight more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 04 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 5,113doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,31,93,991.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 18 cases, Srinagar reported 06 cases and Udhampur reported 01case while no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.