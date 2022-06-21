Militant killed in ongoing Sopore Encounter: Police

Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed in ongoing encounter in Tulibal area North Kashmir’s Sopore, where as another gunfight is underway in South Kashmir’s Tujjan area of Pulwama district, an offcial said.

For Sopore Kashmir Police Zone in a tweet wrote, “01 militant killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,”.

Meanwhile a senior Police officer said that no militant as been killed so far in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama.

As per the sources two Al-badr militants are believed to be trapped in Pulwama. More details shall follow.(GNS)

