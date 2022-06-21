LeT Hybrid militant arrested in Baramulla, Arms and Ammunition recovered: Police

SRINAGAR – Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a Hybrid militant of Lashkar-i-Toiba in Juhama area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, the police said that today at around 1600 hrs, joint parties of Police and Army 52 RR was conducting naka checking near Juhama Crossing. During checking the naka party observed suspicious movement of one unknown person who was coming towards Kanispora. On seeing naka party the individual tried to flee from the spot. However, the individual was tactfully apprehended by the naka party.

The statement further stated that the individual on interrogation disclosed his identity as:Shahid Ahmad Parray son of Gh Ahmad Parray resident of Kathpora Hajin, District Bandipora.

On personal search, the following arms/ ammunition were recovered and seized:

1 Pistol, 1 Pistol magazine, 07 rounds & 2 hand grenades, he said.

The individual on demand failed to justify the possession of these arms/ ammunition. In fact the militant obtained these illegal arms/ ammunition with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla town and it’s adjacent areas. The militant on further interrogation disclosed that he was working as a hybrid militant for banned outfit (LeT) Lashkar e Toiba, he said.

Case FIR No. 107/2022 under section 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 16, 18, UA (P) Act has been registered in PS Baramulla and investigation taken up, reads the statement.

