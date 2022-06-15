Shopian encounter: Two LeT militants killed, search on

Shopian: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kanjiullar village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police officer said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed while as search operation is on in the area.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, who was allegedly involved in the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam district recently.

“One of the killed #militant has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district,” the officer tweeted.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print