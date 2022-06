Connect on Linked in

Jammu,: Police on Wednesday claimed tohave recovered explosives in the form of gelatin sticks from a bus in Jajjar Kotli area of Jammu.

Police officials said that during a routine security excercise and checking at naka, explosive in the form of gelatin sticks were recovered.

“The explosives were recovered from a public transport bus at Jajjar Kotli in Jammu.” Officails said.

Bomb Disposal Squad was called on and explosive was detonated through a controlled mechanism, police added—(KNO)

