18.3% unemployment rate in J&K lays bare govt’s hoax claims: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday said the 18.3 percent unemployment rate in J&K is the living spectacle of the incumbent government’s failure in providing jobs to the skilled and educated youth of J&K.

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in a statement said that the data has again repudiated the claims of the incumbent on fostering employment extravaganza in J&K.

“Yet again the CMIE has put the unemployment rate in J&K at staggering 18.3 percent. The figures have laid bare the hoax of much touted job extravaganza promised by GOI after the unconstitutional abrogation of Art 370 on August 5, 2019. Exposing the tall claims of the J&K government, these figures have again placed J&K lower than the national average, thus busting the fake narratives propelled by the government on meeting the expectations of youth,” he said.

“GOI’s policies premising on terminating employees and outsourcing the recruitment have further aggravated the problem. Of late some posts were advertised for which exams were also held by JKSSB but the process has unfortunately hit the skids. What is adding to worries of our youth are large scale bungling in the recently released SI selection list.”

Imran said that the failure of the Government of India in addressing the soaring unemployment in JK has become one of the factors for suicides, drug addiction, and substance use.

“Our educated youth see no light at the end of the tunnel. The administration is doing nothing to help them. Lack of substantial policy intervention to give a flip to entrepreneurship, fast-tracking of recruitment, and protecting the employment interests of our youth is a far cry and not in the to-do list of the government,” he added.

