JK, assessed for 1st time, ranks highest among UTs in e-governance

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir, assessed for the first time, ranked the highest among Union Territories with an overall compliance of nearly 90 per cent for national e-governance service delivery assessment (NeSDA), according to an official report on Sunday.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will release on Monday the NeSDA 2021 Report which provides suggestions for governments to further enhance their e-Governance service delivery systems.

In the Union territories category, Jammu and Kashmir was assessed for the first time in NeSDA 2021 and scored the highest amongst all UTs for six sectors, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

Meghalaya and Nagaland are the leading State Portals with an overall compliance of more than 90 per cent across all assessment parameters among the northeast and hill states, it said.

Among Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir ranked the highest with an overall compliance of nearly 90 per cent, according to the report.

The second edition of the NeSDA has been prepared covering the assessment of states, Union Territories. It focuses on Central Ministries on their effectiveness in delivering online services to citizens.

The biennial study also provides suggestions for governments to further enhance their e-Governance service delivery systems.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) had constituted the NeSDA in 2019 as part of its mandate to boost the e-government endeavours and drive digital government excellence.

—PTI

