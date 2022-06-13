Alleged irregularities in SI Post test: Govt forms committee to probe allegations

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday constituted a committee to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the written test for sub-Inspector posts in J&K police by Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

According to an order, the committee headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal has been asked to submit its report by June 24.

Principal Secretary General Administration Department and Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have been appointed as the members of the committee.

The committee may co-opt any other member as may be required and shall submit report/ recommendations taking into the account all aspects of selection process within a period of 15 days from the date of the issuance of this, the order reads, adding that the inquiry committee shall be serviced by General Administration Department—(KNO)

