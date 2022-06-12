In Praise of the Prophet (PBUH): Part III

Humanity benefited from the teachings and the life of the Prophet (PBUH), who guided it to the right path. Therefore, human beings express gratitude to him in many ways. Showering praises and Darood-u-Salaam on him is one such way. His followers attained highest pinnacles of prosperity in this world and highest status in the hereafter and salvation from hellfire through such praise.

Prosaic rendition of Naat from the Persian poetry of Jaami (RA)

“Yaa Rasoole Hashmi Qurbani Naamat Jaani Man”

The following narrative is not an exact translation of the Persian poetry but conveys only the crux and essence of the Na’at to us:

The followers of Prophet (PBUH) proclaim that they hold his name, dignity and honour dearer than themselves, their children and their friends.

The rays of pious light shown by Prophet (AS) kindled our eyes and hearts by showing the path of righteousness to us.

‘O our prophet! I have not made much worship and obedience to Allah in my life. You being my real king and leader, take me out of my predicament and have mercy on me.

The revered prophet Yaqoob (AS) preferred you to his beloved son Yousuf (AS) and his empire in Egypt and its capital Kanaan. The dust of the path on which your devotees tread in your love and affection is precious for me like the ointment for my eyes.

‘O Hashmi Rasool! The gate of your Roza Paak known as Bab-us-Salam is as respectful for me as is the Qibla, Kaaba, my faith and religion. On the Day of Judgment, your eyes will be moist while weeping and begging to Allah for our salvation from hellfire. Those tears of your eyes will be our only hope of emancipation, sustenance and of great relief in times of trials and tribulations of hereafter in the same way as rain and cloud bring joy and happiness to thirsty people in extreme hot conditions.

The words of kindness uttered from your pearl like lips will give us great strength and are as much valuable for us as ruby diamonds.

We hope that you will accept our beseeches, prayers and requests for the welfare and well-being of whole mankind and our prayers will not go in vain and will be duly answered by you.

“Yaa Sahib-ul-Jamaal wa Yaa Sayed-ul- Bashar” by Hafiz Shirazi (AS)

This is a small couplet of just four lines but personifies all that is great and beautiful attributes of our Prophet (PBUH):

“In fact Thou art the possessor of all that personifies beauty and are the greatest and the supreme of all creation. The moon has gained its light from your shining face. We are unable to praise you as much as you deserve. In short, we can only say that you are the only greatest being next to Allah.”

“Jahaan Roshan Ust az Jamaale Muhammad” By Jaami (RA):

The world received light from the guidance and the knowledge of prophet (PBUH).

Even the heaven got renovated when Prophet (PBUH) entered it. The Suras of Quran like Wadhuhaa and Wallail were revealed to extol his bodily features like his face and his hair locks. He is the king in the true sense and kings of world beg from him and pale into insignificance before him. Those people who were subservient to the Prophet (PBUH) and accepted his supremacy became the rulers of the world as history is witness to it. Any mosque, congregation or any other building or place of worship in which the teachings and sayings of prophet are narrated is a blessed one. To contemplate and think about Prophet (PBUH) is best of all contemplations. We should wholeheartedly submit ourselves to the path shown not only by prophet (PBUH) but even by his followers and his companions as well.

“Arash ust makeen paya ze aiwani Muhammad”: A famous Naat by Hazrat Saadi (RA):

The status of our prophet is so exalted that his feet touched Divine Seat by the will of Allah (SWT) and Hazrat Jabriel, the greatest Angel, served him as his escort and gate keeper on the eve of Meeraj, when he ascended to heaven. Other prophets on the Day of Judgment will crave for the recommendation of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) before Allah (swt) and will hold him in high esteem and reverence

The Quran, which was revealed to him, superseded all the previous scriptures including Tura which was revealed on Moses and the Injeel which was sent on Jesus.

Prophet Solomon (AS) was so generous that he granted authority even to an aunt. The kings of the world also seek authority and mercy from Muhammad (PBUH). Zulaikha bought Hazrat Yousuf (AS) with great longing and fanfare. He (Yousuf) was like one among many dear persons of the Prophet (PBUH). He interpreted the manifestations of Allah to mankind who were oblivious to Him as He was not visible with naked eyes. He made mankind understand that Allah (SWT) is always available and can be approached easily everywhere by everyone.

The people of the world were not aware about the existence of Allah. His existence became known only with the coming of Muhammad.

This narrative on the praise of Prophet (PBUH) is concluded with the famous verse of Hafiz Shirazi (RA) who says:

“Ba’ad uz Khuda buzurg toyee, qissa mukhtasar”

In short, Muhammad (PBUH) is the greatest and most pious human being, next only to Allah (SWT).

(Concluded)

The writer is a retired telecom engineer and author of the book, ‘Footprints in the Sand’. [email protected]

