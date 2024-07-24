Twice-a-year anti-HIV injection shows 100 per cent efficacy: Study

NEW DELHI: An HIV-preventive drug showed 100 per cent efficacy and “no safety concerns” in women, according to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Lenacapavir, injectable twice a year, is developed by the US-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug. These drugs prevent the spread of infection in people not yet exposed to the disease-causing agent.

The study, a phase-3 trial involving teenage girls and young women in South Africa and Uganda, showed that lenacapavir “demonstrated zero (HIV) infections” and “100 per cent efficacy,” Gilead Sciences, Inc. said in a statemen

