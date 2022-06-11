Friday prayers not allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said that the authorities did not allow Friday prayers at the Jama Masjid Srinagar and locked it down and termed the restrictions as unfortunate.
According to a statement, Anjuman said that this morning police personnel came to Jama Masjid and closed the gates of the mosque and informed the Auqaf that no Friday prayers will be allowed today.
The statement said that the people, especially elders, women and youth from far and wide come to this historic mosque and finding the masjid repeatedly locked down by authorities’ causes them a lot of grief.
It added that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is also kept under continuous house arrest and is not allowed to deliver sermons at the mosque.