Musharraf not on ventilator, going through a difficult stage: family

Dehli: Former president Pervez Musharraf’s family on Friday clarified that he was not on ventilator but has been hospitalised for the last three weeks.

“He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalised for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis),” the statement issued via Musharraf’s official Twitter account stated. “Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living.”

The family issued the statement after false news of his demise started circulating on social media after some Pakistani and Indian publications carried it.

APML spokesperson Amaan Khan Tareen also rubbished the false reports of his demise, when contacted by Dawn.com, saying it was “fake news”.(agencies)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print