2 active LeT militants held in Bla: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army have arrested two active militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in Baramulla.

“Acting promptly on a specific information, Police along with Army arrested 02 active militants of LeT identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorised militant) and Zahid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla,” a police spokesman said in a statement .

Police said that incriminating materials, arms of ammunition including two chinese pistols, 18 live rounds and two magazines have been recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated—(KNO)

