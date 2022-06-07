Shopian Gunfight: BVSc-Turned-Hizb Militant Was Active From 26 Months

Srinagar:: More than 26 months after going missing, BVSc-turned-Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant killed in a gunfight with joint team in Shopian was category-B militant, Inspector General of Police said on Tuesday.

Raja Nadeem son of Abdul Rahman Rather of Ashmuji Kulgam, pursuing Bachelor’s degree in veterinary science (BVSc) 4th semester at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences (SKUAST), was killed in the encounter at Aloora Badimarg area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The 22-year-old was missing since March 27, 2020, officials said.

“He was B category (militant),” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said . “Searches continue,” he said.

The encounter had started after joint team of police and army launched a joint team of police and army in the area. (GNS)

