Govt’s bid to nullify legal challege to appointment of commissioner

Srinagar: In a bid to nullify legal challenge to the appointment of incumbent commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has done away with the statuory requirement of 15 years service for an officer to be posted as administrative head of SMC and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

According to an order, the Housing and Urban Development department has issued an executive order to do away with the requirement of 15 year service for any officer to be posted as commissioner of SMC and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The order has been issued by invoking a provision in the Municipal Corporation Act which empowers the government to issue executive orders to remove difficulties in implementation of the law.

According to the order, the government shall post a suitable officer as commissioner of the civic bodies irrespective of his/ her years of service—(KNO)

