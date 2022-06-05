Five Covid cases in J&K, 2 in Ladakh

Srinagar: Five fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Saturday, taking the infection tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 4,54,276.
Four cases were reported in Jammu district and one in Kathua district, officials said here.
There are 58 active cases of the disease in the union territory at present, and the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,466, they said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752, the officials said.
Meanwhile, Ladakh’s coronavirus tally increased to 28,271 on Saturday as two more people tested positive for the viral disease, officials said.
The fresh cases were detected in Leh, they said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 228 — 168 deaths from Leh and 60 from Kargil.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at eight. So far, 28,038 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Ladakh, the officials said. PTI
