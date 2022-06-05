Div Com reviews status of transfer of PM Package, migrant employees to safer places

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and Divisional HoDs of all the civil departments to review the status of transfer of employees of PM Package, migrant and Jammu to safer places in view of recent attacks on employees.

On the occasion, Div Com reviewed the District and Department wise status of PM Package, Migrant and Jammu based employees working in different government departments.

Besides, he also reviewed the status of applications received by these employees to the place of their choice in secure areas.

All the officers informed the meeting regarding the progress achieved in addressing the service matters of PM Package employees including seniority and couple transfers.

Meanwhile, Pole stressed on officers to contact every such employee and enquire about their interest in transfer.

He said those who give consent to transfer should be posted at District headquarters or in Municipal Towns or within the radius of 3 kilometers of municipal town.

Moreover, Pole appreciated all District and Division officers for the prompt action regarding transfer of the employees to ensure their safety.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division and the Directors, Managing Director, Mission Directors, Divisional HoDs of all civil departments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print