2 killed in Ramban road accident

Ramban: Two persons were killed after a vehicle (dumper) met with an accident at Ukhrall in Ramsoo sub division of Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that a vehicle bearing registration number (JK22B-9290) met with an accident at Kunchi village, Panchal in Ukheral resulting in death of two persons on spot.

The deceased has been identified as a driver Tariq Hussain from Gugwal, Ramban and Suneet Singh, from Kunchi, Ukheral.

“Bodies were handed over to families after legal formalities”, official said—(KNO)

