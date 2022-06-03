VC BGSBU Launches University Magzine ‘ Campus Buzz,’

Rajouri: Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University launched the maiden edition of the University magazine ‘Campus Buzz’, a quarterly e-magazine of the University which will be the reflection of academics, research, sports, cultural, extension, and outreach activities and achievements of the University.

Hon’ble Chancellor of the University Shri.Manoj Sinha in his message congratulated Prof. Akbar Masood and the editorial team on the publication of the quarterly magazine of the University.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar said that this magazine will provide an important platform for the students, research scholars and faculty members to showcase their creativity and will become a must-read chronicle of happenings around us.

The Vice-Chancellor further mentioned that ‘Campus Buzz’ will ensure wider readership and visibility of the achievements of all the members of the BGSBU fraternity.

On the occasion, Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the editorial board for their contribution in ensuring the publication of the maiden edition of the e-magazine of the University.

Members of the editorial board who were present on the occasion included, Dr Danish Iqbal Raina, Executive Editor and Dr Shachi sood & Er. Junaid War, Editors of the magazine.

Also who were present at the launch of the magazine included, the Associate Dean of Students, Dr. A.A. Shah, Associate Dean of Languages, Dr. Shams Kamal Anjum and Associates Dean of Nursing& Biomedical Sciences, Dr Titi Xavier.

