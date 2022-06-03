Her blood for her society: Kupwara woman is life saviour for many

Kupwara: A 38-year-old woman, Bilqees Ara, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), has set an example for people by donating blood 28 times since 2012, saving a number of lives.

Hailing from Gundchabotra village of Handwara Tehsil in Kupwara district, Bilqees says that she will continue to donate blood and also encourage other people to do so.

“I have donated blood to the needy in almost every hospital in north Kashmir,” she said. “Besides, whenever I had the opportunity, I donated blood at Srinagar hospitals.”

She said she felt “inner solace” on all 28 times she donated blood. She donated blood for the first time when her pregnant cousin was in need of it, in 2012. At that moment, she decided that she will continue to donate blood for needy patients.

She said that people should come forward for donating blood because it makes one feel better mentally as well as physically. She said she has so far motivated hundreds of people to donate blood, besides organising many blood donations camps at various places.

Bilqees, wife of a teacher, only today donated a blood to a needy patient in a Srinagar hospital. “Women should come forward and do this. There is nothing to be afraid of. This is to be done for the society,” she said.

“I feel proud of myself,” she said, adding that she has created a network of blood donors to help patients in need.

—KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print