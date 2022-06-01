Farooq calls for All Party Meeting to curb targeted killings

Jammu: National Conference (NC) president and incumbent Member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday pitched for an All Party meeting to discuss ways and means to put an end to the targeted civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir and said that such issues cannot be dealt with forces and police.

Talking to media persons, Farooq said that the killing of a teacher in Kulgam district has put a question mark over the claims of peace and safety of people by the government. “Making statements with regard to peace in J&K won’t change the reality. Policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are being killed, but the government is still reluctant to accept the fact and are claiming high and tall that the peace has been achieved,” he said in Jammu’s Udhampur after offering condolences to National Panthers Party (NPP) chief Bhim Singh, who passed away today.

“Everyone wants safety and security. There is a need to find means and ways to curb the killings in Jammu and Kashmir. The government should call an All Party meeting, talk to the leaders to bring a solution to the prevailing situation. The situation can’t be dealt with by forces and police,” he said, adding that there is a need to win the hearts so that the people will come out from the present nuisance.

“If tomorrow the political leaders are killed, where is security for them,” he asked.

About the forthcoming Amarnath yatra, Dr Abdullah said that if any untoward incident takes places on the pilgrims, the whole country will have to bear the consequences, thus the government needs to stay very alert in this regard.

