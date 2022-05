Srinagar:A Migrant teacher was shot dead by unknowns gunmen suspected to be militants in Gopalpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

A top police officer said that a migrant woman by profession teacher was fired upon by militants in Gopalpora.

A senior doctor at DH Kulgam told GNS that the woman was brought dead to the facility.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

