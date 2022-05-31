Handwara boy walks to school on one leg, roads too bad even for a wheelchair

Kupwara: Parvaiz Ahmad’s interest in getting an education has not been diminishing despite having to walk to school on just one leg, leaving everybody surprised by his indomitable spirit.

Son of Gulam Ahmad, a resident of Nowgam Mawer in Handwara Tehsil, Parvaiz is a Class 9 student who lost a leg during a fire incident at his home. But since then he has continued to go to school, walking to it on one leg.

Parvaiz did get a wheelchair to help in movement, but due to the bad road conditions in his village, it did not help him in going to school.

Parvaiz says he was very interested in getting an education from his childhood and he is still pursuing it. “So what if I have one leg? I have never considered myself weak,” he said, adding that he goes to school about a kilometer away and gets very tired in walking to it.

“I play in school and take part in sports activities. I never feel weak and discouraged, “ he said.

His father Gulam Ahmad is a labourer by profession. He said that he cannot bear to see his son having difficulty in walking. “I want my son to be treated and it is my request to the government to help us,” he said.

In a video shared on social media, the boy can be seen struggling and hopping on one leg in order to reach school. As soon as the video went online, it reached thousands of people and touched their hearts.

