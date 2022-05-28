SKIMS cautions against fake appointment orders

Srinagar: The authorities at SKIMS Soura has advised people to remain alert and not to fell pray to unscrupulous elements as fake appointment orders are currently under circulation.

“It has come to the notice of this Department that some fake appointment orders are currently under circulation, where-under several persons have been shown to have been appointed as D.E.Os/N.Os/FMPHW/GNM/OTs/Lab. Technicians in SKIMS, whereas no such orders or related correspondence have been issued by this Department, “reads the Public notice .

“It is made clear that SKIMS has not issued any such appointment orders and some unscrupulous elements are operating thereby trying to mislead the candidates by issuing such fabricated orders of appointment against various posts at SKIMS which shall not be treated as authentic,” it reads—(KNO)

