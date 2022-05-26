North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Kupwara

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Jumagund village of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thrusday.

In a tweet Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of militants in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by Army & Police. More details to follow,”.

Pertinetly this is second encounter in North Kashmir in less than 24 hours. Three Pakistani Jaish militants and a cop were killed in a gunfight in Baramulla district yesterday.(GNS)

