9 dead as vehicle rolls down gorge at Zojila Pass

Sonamarg:- At nine persons were killed and person injured when a Tavera Cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a very deep gorge in Zojilla Pass in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district of on late Wednesday evening.

Officials said The Taveera Cab bearing registration number JK12- 7466 on it’s way from Ladkh towards srinagar skidded off the road and rolled down the mountainous slopes into the gorge near Bajri Nallah On Zojilla pass, leading to on the spot death of Nine persons and critical injuries to one person.

After getting information police party from Police Station Sonamarg in assistances with local volunteers, troops and Medical health team immediately started rescue operations in the area. After heavy efforts rescue teams managed to bring out Nine dead bodies so far and the injured one from the deep groge..

Officials said they recovered seven dead bodies shortly after the accident while two dead bodies were retrieved on today morning.

The injured has been immediately shifted to PHC Sonamarg where he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for further treatment official’s said injured person has been identified as 21year old Arvind Yadav son of Dayanand Yadav resident of Jharkhand.

They said so far only seven deceased has been identified as Azhar Iqbal son of liyakat hussain resident of Poonch, Ankit Dileep son of Dileep kumar resident of Gujarat, Gandhi marmu son of Mangal marmu resident of Jharkhand, Ranjit son of Rohit kumar resident of Phatankot Punjab, Mohd Aslam Paray son of Ab Rashid paray resident of Shouch Kulgam, Nanak chand son of Bhagvan chand resident of Mathura, and Mangal Marmu son of Qadam Marmu resident of Jharkhand.

However Sonamarg police registered a case in this regard under FIR number 15/22 U/S 279,337,304A IPC and started further investigation.

