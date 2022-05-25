TV Artist, nephew injured in militant attack in Chadoora Budgam

Srinagar: A TV artist and her nephew were injured when militants fired upon them in Hishroo area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

A top police officer said that militants fired upon the artist ( Playing role in Tv Dramas) Ambreen, and her 10 -year -old nephew outside their home in Hishroo Chadoora.

Both of them were immediately removed to hospital, the officer said.

Condition of Ambreen is stated to be critical while her nephew has bullet injury in arm and is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile entire area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

