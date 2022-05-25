Police hold quiz, debate at Higher Secondary School Mattan

Srinagar: A quiz and a debate was today organised at Higher Secondary School Mattan in Anantnag by the Police’s IRP 17 Bn.

The function was organised under the aegis of “Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav”, a civic action programme of the police.

“All the students of the school participated with utmost fervour in both quiz and the debate competitions,” a senior police official from the battalion said.

He said that the theme of the quiz and the debate competition was “Unsung Heroes of Indian Freedom Struggle”.

“It was pleasing to see how well informed the students are in the subject and well they articulate their thoughts on such important issues,” the official said.

A prize distribution was held after the function and apart from the first, second and third prizes, some consolation prizes were also distributed among the delighted students.

Police had also made arrangements for refreshments of the students, which was distributed to the enthused students after the function.

Besides, police officials took stock of the school infrastructure following which a wifi printer was donated to the school to enhance the ease of learning for the students of the school.

Awards were also distributed among the dignitaries present at the function, including the Principal of the school.

Local civil society in Mattan has hailed the efforts of the police in bringing such interactive and learning experiences to the doorstep of the students, it said.

“We hope more such programs are held in future for the betterment of the student community,” the locals said.

